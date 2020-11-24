General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,266,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,691,000 after buying an additional 341,299 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,617,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,180,000 after purchasing an additional 495,621 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,548,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,522,000 after purchasing an additional 59,857 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,153,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,943 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,370,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,763,000 after purchasing an additional 925,963 shares during the period. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 9,062 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $558,128.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,780.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,310 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $383,458.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,257 shares in the company, valued at $7,854,947.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,159 shares of company stock worth $1,606,498 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. CSFB raised General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.39.

Shares of GIS traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,056,520. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.59 and a 12-month high of $66.14. The stock has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.11 and its 200 day moving average is $61.71.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.51%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

