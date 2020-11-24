GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

GDRX has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.54.

Shares of GDRX opened at $39.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.27. GoodRx has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $64.22.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $140.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.05 million. GoodRx’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GoodRx will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDRX. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Community Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $556,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new position in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $357,000.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

