Griffin Asset Management Inc. Buys 13,092 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,540 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for approximately 1.3% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 175.6% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 225.0% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 4,644.4% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 237.4% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.85. The company had a trading volume of 224,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,125,834. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.79. The stock has a market cap of $113.25 billion, a PE ratio of 87.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $99.33.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 63.60%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Starbucks from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.35.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total value of $10,607,210.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $360,442.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 382,830 shares of company stock worth $36,323,535 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

