Griffin Asset Management Inc. Buys 13,092 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Posted by on Nov 24th, 2020

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,540 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for approximately 1.3% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 175.6% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 225.0% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 4,644.4% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 237.4% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.85. The company had a trading volume of 224,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,125,834. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.79. The stock has a market cap of $113.25 billion, a PE ratio of 87.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $99.33.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 63.60%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Starbucks from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.35.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total value of $10,607,210.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $360,442.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 382,830 shares of company stock worth $36,323,535 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit