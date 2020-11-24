Griffin Asset Management Inc. Buys 150 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,725 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 196.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $210.02. 74,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,576,498. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $210.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.63.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total value of $193,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,648 shares in the company, valued at $14,466,035.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total transaction of $1,051,061.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,558 shares in the company, valued at $12,230,714.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

