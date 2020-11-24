Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $3.73 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,504 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 120,405 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,744,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $374,000. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 62.3% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 167,488 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $59,459,000 after acquiring an additional 64,277 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,705 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 86.2% during the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $389,451,000 after acquiring an additional 507,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $1.81 on Tuesday, hitting $383.52. The stock had a trading volume of 81,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $168.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $271.28 and a 1 year high of $389.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $336.41.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $10.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $7.00. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total transaction of $106,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,773.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,064,457. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on COST. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.33.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

