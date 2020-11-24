Griffin Asset Management Inc. Purchases 17,212 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,787 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,212 shares during the period. The TJX Companies makes up 1.4% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $8,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,102,434 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,681,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,593 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,019,690 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $961,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,863 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 9.0% during the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 16,507,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $918,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 20.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,724,168 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $643,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 746.7% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,191,590 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $564,399,000 after purchasing an additional 9,869,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.04.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,514,401.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,375.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 120,092 shares of company stock worth $7,237,558 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies stock traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.17. 389,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,232,387. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.90 and its 200-day moving average is $54.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $74.10 billion, a PE ratio of 108.42, a PEG ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $65.14.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

