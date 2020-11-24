Griffin Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brick & Kyle Associates grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 3,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,865,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 26,573 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,945,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,483,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,880.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,756.40.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $24.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,751.78. 33,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,071,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,633.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,518.23. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,816.89. The stock has a market cap of $1,168.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

