Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,025 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,384,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,731 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,804,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,290,108,000 after purchasing an additional 341,664 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,491,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $757,672,000 after purchasing an additional 32,737 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,458,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $665,491,000 after acquiring an additional 64,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,428,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $390,884,000 after acquiring an additional 153,972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

CVX traded up $3.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.70. The stock had a trading volume of 575,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,288,399. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.00. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $122.72.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Several research firms have commented on CVX. Piper Sandler cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners began coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Truist Securiti cut their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.28.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

