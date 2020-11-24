Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,425 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,339 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,425 shares during the period. Target accounts for about 1.5% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $9,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Target in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 141.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TGT traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.83. 146,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,000,808. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $90.17 and a 12-month high of $179.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.41.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. MKM Partners raised shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.77.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 5,825 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.17, for a total value of $863,090.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,522 shares of company stock worth $7,596,518. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

