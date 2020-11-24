Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 861 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises 1.2% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $7,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392,929 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $588,945,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 171.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,722,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,099,000 after buying an additional 2,353,200 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,331,000 after buying an additional 1,737,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,842,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,618,000 after buying an additional 1,067,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $14,271,143.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,491,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 34,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,831,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,683 shares in the company, valued at $6,815,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 357,068 shares of company stock valued at $50,957,752 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

PG traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,141,811. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $344.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.19. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

