Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PAC. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.40.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock opened at $106.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.36. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 52 week low of $44.28 and a 52 week high of $135.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile
Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃfico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.
