Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PAC. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.40.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock opened at $106.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.36. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 52 week low of $44.28 and a 52 week high of $135.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,440,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,192,000 after buying an additional 211,784 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 242,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,057,000 after purchasing an additional 20,469 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 226,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 17,659 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,270,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 40,756 shares during the period. 11.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.

