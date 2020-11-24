H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $35.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HEES. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised H&E Equipment Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded H&E Equipment Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised H&E Equipment Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

Shares of H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $28.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.55 and its 200-day moving average is $19.87. H&E Equipment Services has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 22.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the third quarter worth approximately $771,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in H&E Equipment Services by 53.4% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in H&E Equipment Services by 40.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in H&E Equipment Services by 7.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after buying an additional 20,936 shares during the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.