Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HTHIY. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hitachi in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hitachi from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hitachi from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Hitachi currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Get Hitachi alerts:

Hitachi stock opened at $77.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.33. The stock has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.96. Hitachi has a 12-month low of $45.97 and a 12-month high of $86.87.

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information technology, energy, industry, mobility, and smart life solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers systems integration, consulting, and cloud services, as well as servers, storage products, software, telecommunications and network equipment, and ATMs; industrial machinery and plants, elevators, escalators, and railway systems; thermal, nuclear, and renewable energy power generation systems; and transmission and distribution systems.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Hitachi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hitachi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.