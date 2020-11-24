Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Acquired by Alley Co LLC

Alley Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up approximately 1.9% of Alley Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $25,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 9,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 10,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of NYSE HON traded up $3.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,557,762. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $143.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HON. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.56.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total transaction of $3,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,900,994.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 17,100 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $71,478.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 773,949 shares of company stock valued at $2,987,675 and sold 51,717 shares valued at $9,097,448. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.