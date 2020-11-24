Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,797,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 398,331 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up approximately 1.5% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,081,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,783,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,308,927,000 after buying an additional 370,187 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 295.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 463 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 13.2% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 57,529 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.1% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 116,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,838,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 9.3% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 258,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,378,000 after acquiring an additional 22,022 shares during the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total transaction of $5,398,654.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 44,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $151,194.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 97,200 shares in the company, valued at $329,508. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 773,949 shares of company stock worth $2,987,675 and have sold 51,717 shares worth $9,097,448. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE HON traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $207.31. 103,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,557,762. The business’s 50-day moving average is $181.15 and its 200-day moving average is $159.33. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.59%.

HON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.56.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

