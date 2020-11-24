Huami (NYSE:HMI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.77 EPS

Huami (NYSE:HMI) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.77), Fidelity Earnings reports. Huami had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 7.15%.

NYSE HMI opened at $13.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $834.16 million, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.12. Huami has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $18.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.62.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Huami from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.90 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday.

Huami Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, earphones, sportswear, home gym, treadmill, etc.

