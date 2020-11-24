Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HNP shares. Citigroup raised Huaneng Power International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huaneng Power International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Huaneng Power International from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Huaneng Power International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Get Huaneng Power International alerts:

Shares of NYSE HNP traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,344. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Huaneng Power International has a 12-month low of $11.69 and a 12-month high of $21.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.59 and its 200 day moving average is $15.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Huaneng Power International by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 72,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 9,798 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Huaneng Power International Company Profile

Huaneng Power International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China, Singapore, and Pakistan. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Huaneng Power International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huaneng Power International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.