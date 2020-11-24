Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on HNP shares. Citigroup raised Huaneng Power International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huaneng Power International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Huaneng Power International from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Huaneng Power International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.
Shares of NYSE HNP traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,344. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Huaneng Power International has a 12-month low of $11.69 and a 12-month high of $21.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.59 and its 200 day moving average is $15.80.
Huaneng Power International Company Profile
Huaneng Power International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China, Singapore, and Pakistan. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.
