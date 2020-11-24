Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IMTX. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Immatics in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Immatics in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Immatics in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Immatics in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immatics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Immatics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.80.

Shares of NASDAQ IMTX opened at $10.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.77. Immatics has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $17.48.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $7.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 million. Equities analysts forecast that Immatics will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMTX. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Immatics during the third quarter worth $99,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Immatics during the third quarter worth $106,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Immatics during the third quarter worth $115,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Immatics during the third quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immatics during the third quarter worth $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

About Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

