Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) Given a C$22.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Posted by on Nov 24th, 2020

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price target on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$19.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$27.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$22.71.

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) stock opened at C$24.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.02. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52-week low of C$10.27 and a 52-week high of C$35.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -146.67%.

About Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO)

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Analyst Recommendations for Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO)

