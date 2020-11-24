Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Intesa Sanpaolo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Societe Generale started coverage on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, AlphaValue raised Intesa Sanpaolo to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of ISNPY stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $13.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,097. Intesa Sanpaolo has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The company has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.64 and its 200-day moving average is $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

