Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Given New $400.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on INTU. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Intuit from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $308.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intuit currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $374.28.

INTU stock opened at $343.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.89 billion, a PE ratio of 49.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit has a 12 month low of $187.68 and a 12 month high of $377.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $340.23 and its 200 day moving average is $312.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 40.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 161,258 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.66, for a total value of $55,740,440.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,337,411.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 29,204 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $9,355,209.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,532,566.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,742 shares of company stock valued at $83,471,109 over the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Intuit by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

