Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Raised to $415.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $405.00 to $415.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INTU. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $292.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuit from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $344.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $374.28.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $343.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.30. The stock has a market cap of $89.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit has a 12-month low of $187.68 and a 12-month high of $377.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 40.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 3,069 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.96, for a total transaction of $1,049,475.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,136.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 29,204 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $9,355,209.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,313 shares in the company, valued at $30,532,566.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,742 shares of company stock worth $83,471,109 over the last 90 days. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTU. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Intuit during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

