Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Raised to $382.00 at Oppenheimer

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $355.00 to $382.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Intuit from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $292.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intuit from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $315.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuit has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $374.28.

INTU stock opened at $343.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.89 billion, a PE ratio of 49.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $340.23 and its 200-day moving average is $312.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Intuit has a 1 year low of $187.68 and a 1 year high of $377.15.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 40.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 16,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.79, for a total value of $5,369,798.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,105,776.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 3,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.96, for a total transaction of $1,049,475.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,136.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,742 shares of company stock valued at $83,471,109 over the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 18.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter worth $863,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 42.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 12.7% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

