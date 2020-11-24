Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Raised to $455.00 at Morgan Stanley

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $400.00 to $455.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Intuit from $355.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Intuit from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Intuit from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Intuit from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuit has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $374.28.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $343.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $340.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.30. Intuit has a 1-year low of $187.68 and a 1-year high of $377.15. The company has a market cap of $89.89 billion, a PE ratio of 49.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 23.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In related news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 3,069 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.96, for a total transaction of $1,049,475.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,136.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 161,258 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.66, for a total value of $55,740,440.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,337,411.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 244,742 shares of company stock valued at $83,471,109. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,318,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

