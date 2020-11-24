iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Center for Financial Planning Inc.

Center for Financial Planning Inc. lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2,300.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,599,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,809 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7,020.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 640,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 631,057 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 576.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 375,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,554,000 after purchasing an additional 319,523 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 139,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 1,958,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,325,000 after purchasing an additional 119,700 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYR traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, hitting $85.77. 255,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,297,016. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $56.27 and a 52-week high of $100.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.17.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

