J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Acquires 1,164 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 33.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,638 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 640.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $1,504,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $103,186,062.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,595,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,382,085 shares of company stock worth $196,681,112 over the last three months. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $151.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,240,407. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.12. The company has a market capitalization of $427.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $153.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.29.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

