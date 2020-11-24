J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Acquires New Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 342.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 191.0% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.86. 137,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,216,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.81. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.13.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

