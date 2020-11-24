J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 854 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 37.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $6.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $276.76. 625,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,624,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.54. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $169.95 and a twelve month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. The business had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $13.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. China Renaissance Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.40.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

