J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,556 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 66.1% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $66,000. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.88.

MCD stock traded up $3.01 on Tuesday, hitting $220.01. 140,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,962,905. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $231.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $220.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 63.78%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.