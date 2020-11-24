J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Has $11.47 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 199,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,711 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies makes up about 1.8% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $11,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $761,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTX traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,024,229. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.48. The company has a market capitalization of $110.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on RTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Argus lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.47.

In other news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal bought 9,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.41 per share, for a total transaction of $499,572.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,942.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.82 per share, with a total value of $3,015,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,902,709.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

