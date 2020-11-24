J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Has $32.57 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,142,473 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,382 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for about 5.2% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $32,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 13,146 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 567,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,186,000 after acquiring an additional 13,680 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 11,332 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 83,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,439 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on T. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded AT&T to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.34. 1,134,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,492,406. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.55.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

