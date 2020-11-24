J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 314,470 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,186 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 2.3% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $14,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 169.7% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 84,179 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 52,965 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 4.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Comcast by 2.8% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 407,670 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $18,859,000 after acquiring an additional 11,261 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 79.6% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth about $66,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA stock traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 824,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,850,859. The stock has a market cap of $227.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $50.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.75.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

