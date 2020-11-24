J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,376 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 90,470 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% during the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 23.2% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 14,990 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. DA Davidson upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Wedbush upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.63.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.51. 176,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,127,835. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.45 and a 200 day moving average of $148.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $180.67. The company has a market cap of $116.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The business had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $10,577,520.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

