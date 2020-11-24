J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Purchases New Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 183,257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,566,000. QUALCOMM accounts for 3.4% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,524,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,877 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,374 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,939 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 55,650 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 10,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total transaction of $1,267,854.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,964.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,722 shares of company stock valued at $6,220,264 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised QUALCOMM to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.08.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $144.14. The stock had a trading volume of 356,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,024,062. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The stock has a market cap of $162.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $153.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.00.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

