J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,761 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.1% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 18,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 29,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,375,432. The company has a market cap of $119.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $90.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.08.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. ValuEngine downgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Argus downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.55.
About Philip Morris International
Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.
