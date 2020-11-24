J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,761 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.1% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 18,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 29,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,375,432. The company has a market cap of $119.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $90.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.08.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. ValuEngine downgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Argus downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.55.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

