J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 25,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,598,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,241,000 after buying an additional 892,849 shares during the period. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $20,360,651.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,221,318.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock remained flat at $$80.28 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,431,720. The company has a market cap of $203.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.32. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 55.13% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

