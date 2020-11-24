J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Raises Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,672.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,704 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,829 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 3.3% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $20,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 58.2% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. 140166 boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.84.

FB traded up $5.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $274.32. 785,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,183,674. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $273.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.77. The firm has a market cap of $764.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.87, for a total value of $17,172,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 348,154 shares of company stock valued at $96,100,591. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

