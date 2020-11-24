J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,762 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 7,533 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up about 3.8% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $23,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 3.4% in the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 148.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 871 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 71.1% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 20,661 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,586 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Oracle by 18.3% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,356 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Oracle by 3.5% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 172,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Oracle from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Oracle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.86.

Shares of ORCL traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.61. The stock had a trading volume of 326,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,094,817. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.19 and its 200 day moving average is $56.20. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $62.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The company has a market capitalization of $168.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO W Corey West sold 7,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $428,421.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 292,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,846,763.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.