J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,834 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,211 shares during the quarter. The Boeing accounts for about 1.4% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $8,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BA. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 84,338.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730,236 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $504,079,000. Newport Trust Co raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 34,302,591 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,287,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,087 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 282.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 574,648 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $105,333,000 after acquiring an additional 424,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rovida Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,648,000. Institutional investors own 47.24% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Boeing from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $181.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. CSFB upped their price target on The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Boeing from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.03.

Shares of BA stock traded up $7.78 on Tuesday, reaching $219.31. The stock had a trading volume of 640,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,533,773. The stock has a market cap of $119.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.81 and a beta of 1.39. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $374.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.88.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.22 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

