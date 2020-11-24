J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Sells 53 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,604 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 201.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in The Home Depot by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in The Home Depot by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HD traded up $4.00 on Tuesday, hitting $275.40. 147,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,818,773. The company has a market capitalization of $292.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $279.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.06.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,341,836.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,193 shares of company stock worth $20,881,210 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

