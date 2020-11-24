J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Sells 661 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,044 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 6.3% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $39,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 57.2% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $38,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Alphabet by 200.0% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 40.0% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 431.2% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG stock traded up $28.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,763.18. The stock had a trading volume of 52,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,350. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,638.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,521.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1,173.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,818.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total transaction of $32,563.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,474.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total value of $88,405.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,439.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162 shares of company stock valued at $245,920 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,786.86.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.