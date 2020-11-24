J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Takes $21.54 Million Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 107,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,536,000. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 3.4% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 23,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after buying an additional 6,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 352,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,903,000 after buying an additional 51,749 shares during the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JMP Securities increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $6.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.57. The company had a trading volume of 183,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,705,367. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $250.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.79 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

