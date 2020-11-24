Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $181.50.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,040,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,165,000 after purchasing an additional 132,752 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,527,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,374,000 after buying an additional 39,992 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,243,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,299,000 after buying an additional 46,483 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 974.5% during the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 788,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,237,000 after acquiring an additional 715,309 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 76.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 560,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,079,000 after acquiring an additional 243,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JKHY traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $158.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,547. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.02. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.50. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12 month low of $123.64 and a 12 month high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.91 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.56%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

