Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jack in the Box from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Jack in the Box from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub lowered Jack in the Box from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Jack in the Box from $71.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.21.

Shares of JACK stock opened at $90.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.68. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $94.51.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.47. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 36.78%.

In related news, Director David Goebel sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $148,207.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,659.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Jack in the Box by 221.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Jack in the Box by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Jack in the Box by 449.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 29, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,243 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is based in San Diego, California.

