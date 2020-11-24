Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) PT Raised to $98.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $71.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jack in the Box from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Jack in the Box currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.21.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $90.65 on Friday. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $94.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.85 and its 200 day moving average is $78.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.68.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.47. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.62%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.78%.

In other news, Director David Goebel sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $148,207.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,659.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the second quarter valued at $255,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 3.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 64.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after buying an additional 18,022 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the second quarter valued at $1,061,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 11.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the period.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 29, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,243 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is based in San Diego, California.

