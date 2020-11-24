Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Downgraded by AlphaValue

AlphaValue cut shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) to a reduce rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on JMPLY. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Matthey currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

JMPLY stock opened at $59.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.87. Johnson Matthey has a fifty-two week low of $39.70 and a fifty-two week high of $81.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

