Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Downgraded by AlphaValue

Posted by on Nov 24th, 2020

AlphaValue cut shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) to a reduce rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on JMPLY. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Matthey currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

JMPLY stock opened at $59.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.87. Johnson Matthey has a fifty-two week low of $39.70 and a fifty-two week high of $81.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY)

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit