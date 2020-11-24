Johnson Matthey PLC (JMAT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 20 on February 4th

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share on Thursday, February 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:JMAT opened at GBX 2,291 ($29.93) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,362.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,274.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion and a PE ratio of 16.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.71. Johnson Matthey has a 12 month low of GBX 1,614 ($21.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,100.48 ($40.51).

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Anna Manz purchased 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,376 ($31.04) per share, for a total transaction of £427.68 ($558.77).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JMAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson Matthey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,585 ($33.77).

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

