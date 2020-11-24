Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Julius Bär Gruppe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS JBAXY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.02. The company had a trading volume of 69,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,765. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $11.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.89.

Julius BÃ¤r Gruppe AG provides private banking products and services to private clients worldwide. Its wealth management solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

