Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark makes up approximately 1.6% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,372,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,104,000 after buying an additional 1,406,339 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 20.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,098,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,969 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 254.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,576,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,725 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 37.3% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,492,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,332,000 after purchasing an additional 677,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 763.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 579,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,905,000 after purchasing an additional 512,303 shares during the period. 71.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

NYSE:KMB traded up $1.02 on Tuesday, reaching $140.24. The stock had a trading volume of 91,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,964. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.25 and a 200 day moving average of $145.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The stock has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Decherd purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $132.67 per share, with a total value of $398,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,065.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.13.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.