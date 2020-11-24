KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (KGX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA: KGX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/19/2020 – KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) was given a new €56.00 ($65.88) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/19/2020 – KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) was given a new €57.00 ($67.06) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/19/2020 – KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) was given a new €72.00 ($84.71) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/19/2020 – KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) was given a new €80.00 ($94.12) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/19/2020 – KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) was given a new €81.00 ($95.29) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/12/2020 – KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) was given a new €56.00 ($65.88) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/4/2020 – KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) was given a new €57.00 ($67.06) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/4/2020 – KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) was given a new €72.00 ($84.71) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2020 – KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) was given a new €70.00 ($82.35) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/29/2020 – KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) was given a new €53.00 ($62.35) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/29/2020 – KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) was given a new €58.00 ($68.24) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/29/2020 – KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) was given a new €75.00 ($88.24) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2020 – KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) was given a new €88.00 ($103.53) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2020 – KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) was given a new €72.00 ($84.71) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/21/2020 – KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) was given a new €78.00 ($91.76) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/21/2020 – KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) was given a new €63.00 ($74.12) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/21/2020 – KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) was given a new €81.00 ($95.29) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/21/2020 – KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) was given a new €75.00 ($88.24) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/20/2020 – KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) was given a new €53.00 ($62.35) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/20/2020 – KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) was given a new €58.00 ($68.24) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/16/2020 – KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) was given a new €72.00 ($84.71) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/16/2020 – KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) was given a new €88.00 ($103.53) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/16/2020 – KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) was given a new €86.00 ($101.18) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2020 – KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) was given a new €81.00 ($95.29) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/5/2020 – KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) was given a new €81.00 ($95.29) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/2/2020 – KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) was given a new €58.00 ($68.24) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

KGX traded down €0.22 ($0.26) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €67.90 ($79.88). 189,105 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €73.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of €64.72. KION GROUP AG has a 1 year low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 1 year high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

